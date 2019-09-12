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Yo Edge DXPriceRangeSpecifications
YObykes Yo Edge DX Front Left View
1/5
YObykes Yo Edge DX Front Right View
2/5
YObykes Yo Edge DX Headlight View
3/5
YObykes Yo Edge DX Seat View
4/5
YObykes Yo Edge DX Footspace View
5/5

YObykes Yo Edge DX Edge STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
65,472*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Yo Edge DX Edge STD

Yo Edge DX Edge STD Prices

The Yo Edge DX Edge STD, is priced at ₹65,472 (ex-showroom).

Yo Edge DX Edge STD Range

The Yo Edge DX Edge STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Yo Edge DX Edge STD Battery & Range

Yo Edge DX Edge STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Yo Edge DX Edge STD include the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands and the PURE EV Epluto 7G priced between ₹80.8 Thousands - 97.5 Thousands.

Yo Edge DX Edge STD Specs & Features

The Yo Edge DX Edge STD has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Anti Theft Alarm, Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.

YObykes Yo Edge DX Edge STD Price

Yo Edge DX Edge STD

₹ 65,472*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
62,000
Insurance
3,472
On-Road Price in Delhi
65,472
EMI@1,407/mo
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YObykes Yo Edge DX Edge STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
145 mm
Length
1750 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm
Kerb Weight
98 kg
Height
1070 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Width
710 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
2200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
70-80 km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Swing Arm with Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Telescopic fork

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
10 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
1.8 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
YObykes Yo Edge DX Edge STD EMI
EMI1,267 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
58,924
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
58,924
Interest Amount
17,066
Payable Amount
75,990

YObykes Yo Edge DX Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
Yo Edge DXvsMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
+1
Yo Edge DXvsEpluto 7G
Joy e-bike Wolf

Joy e-bike Wolf

54,999 - 65,099
Yo Edge DXvsWolf
Okaya EV Faast F2F

Okaya EV Faast F2F

79,999
Yo Edge DXvsFaast F2F
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
+3
Yo Edge DXvsReo
Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

69,990
Yo Edge DXvsReo Li Plus

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