The Yo Edge DX Edge STD, is priced at ₹65,472 (ex-showroom).
The Yo Edge DX Edge STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Yo Edge DX Edge STD include the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands and the PURE EV Epluto 7G priced between ₹80.8 Thousands - 97.5 Thousands.
The Yo Edge DX Edge STD has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Anti Theft Alarm, Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.