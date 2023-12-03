Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
YObykes Yo Drift on road price in North 24 Parganas starts from Rs. 51,000.
Visit your nearest
YObykes Yo Drift on road price in North 24 Parganas starts from Rs. 51,000.
Visit your nearest
YObykes Yo Drift dealers and showrooms in North 24 Parganas for best offers.
YObykes Yo Drift on road price breakup in North 24 Parganas includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the YObykes Yo Drift is mainly compared to Yulu Wynn which starts at Rs. 55,555 in North 24 Parganas, Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in North 24 Parganas and Okinawa R30 starting at Rs. 58,992 in North 24 Parganas.
Variants On-Road Price YObykes Yo Drift Drift STD ₹ 51,000
*Ex-showroom price