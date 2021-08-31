TVS Star City Plus on road price in Duliajan starts from Rs. 80,330. The on road price for TVS Star City Plus top variant goes up to Rs. 82,180 in Duliajan. TVS Star City Plus on road price in Duliajan starts from Rs. 80,330. The on road price for TVS Star City Plus top variant goes up to Rs. 82,180 in Duliajan. Visit your nearest TVS Star City Plus dealers and showrooms in Duliajan for best offers. TVS Star City Plus on road price breakup in Duliajan includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price TVS Star City Plus ES Drum ₹ 80,330 TVS Star City Plus ES Drum ₹ 82,180