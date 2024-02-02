Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
TVS Jupiter on road price in Vasai starts from Rs. 82,790.
The on road price for TVS Jupiter top variant goes up to Rs. 89,220 in Vasai.
The lowest price model is TVS Jupiter
TVS Jupiter on road price in Vasai starts from Rs. 82,790.
The on road price for TVS Jupiter top variant goes up to Rs. 89,220 in Vasai.
The lowest price model is TVS Jupiter Sheet Metal Wheel and the most priced model is TVS Jupiter ZX.
Visit your nearest
TVS Jupiter dealers and showrooms in Vasai for best offers.
TVS Jupiter on road price breakup in Vasai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the TVS Jupiter is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Vasai, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Vasai and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Vasai.
Variants On-Road Price TVS Jupiter Sheet Metal Wheel ₹ 82,790 TVS Jupiter STD ₹ 85,280 TVS Jupiter ZX ₹ 89,220
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price