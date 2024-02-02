Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
TVS Jupiter on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 89,630.
The on road price for TVS Jupiter top variant goes up to Rs. 95,410 in Jaipur.
The lowest price model is TVS Jupiter
The lowest price model is TVS Jupiter Sheet Metal Wheel and the most priced model is TVS Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect.
Visit your nearest
TVS Jupiter dealers and showrooms in Jaipur for best offers.
TVS Jupiter on road price breakup in Jaipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the TVS Jupiter is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Jaipur, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Jaipur and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Jaipur.
Variants On-Road Price TVS Jupiter Sheet Metal Wheel ₹ 89,630 TVS Jupiter STD ₹ 93,030 TVS Jupiter ZX ₹ 97,990 TVS Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect ₹ 95,410
