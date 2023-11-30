Saved Articles

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max On Road Price in Mehsana

1.2 Lakhs*
Mehsana
Epluto 7G Max Price in Mehsana

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max on road price in Mehsana starts from Rs. 1.20 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max STD₹ 1.20 Lakhs
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Variant Wise Price List in Mehsana

STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
60 Kmph
150-201 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,14,999
Insurance
4,518
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Mehsana)
1,19,517
EMI@2,569/mo
    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max News

    Whether you are looking for a scooter to run daily errands or take you on a long adventure ride, the new PURE ePluto 7G MAX is just the ride for you!
    Go limitless with the new PURE ePluto 7G MAX
    30 Nov 2023
    Bookings for the ePluto 7G Max are already open across India.
    Pure EV launches ePluto 7G Max electric scooter at 1.15 lakh, promises 201 km range
    5 Oct 2023
    The Pure EV ecoDryft 350 electric motorcycle takes on the 110 cc commuter motorcycles like the Hero Splendor, Honda Shine, Bajaj Platina
    Pure EV ecoDryft 350 electric commuter motorcycle launched with 171 km range. rivals Hero Splendor
    21 Nov 2023
    The Pure EV ePluto 7G Pro promises a range between 100-150 km on a single charge
    Pure EV ePluto 7G Pro electric scooter launched in India, priced at 94,999
    11 May 2023
    Pure EV ecoDryft offers a riding range between 85 km 130 km on a single charge.
    This is the most affordable electric motorcycle in India, priced at 99,999
    31 Jan 2023
    Videos

    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
