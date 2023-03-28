Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Okinawa iPraise+ on road price in Secunderabad starts from Rs. 1.09 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Okinawa iPraise+ on road price in Secunderabad starts from Rs. 1.09 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Okinawa iPraise+ dealers and showrooms in Secunderabad for best offers.
Okinawa iPraise+ on road price breakup in Secunderabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Okinawa iPraise+ is mainly compared to Simple Energy Dot One which starts at Rs. 99,999 in Secunderabad, TVS iQube Electric which starts at Rs. 1.56 Lakhs in Secunderabad and EeVe Forseti starting at Rs. 1 Lakhs in Secunderabad.
Variants On-Road Price Okinawa iPraise+ + STD ₹ 1.09 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price