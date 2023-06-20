KTM 200 Duke on road price in Paschim Medinipur starts from Rs. 2.31 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 200 Duke on road price in Paschim Medinipur starts from Rs. 2.31 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 200 Duke dealers and showrooms in Paschim Medinipur for best offers. KTM 200 Duke on road price breakup in Paschim Medinipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the KTM 200 Duke is mainly compared to Yamaha MT-15 which starts at Rs. 1.67 Lakhs in Paschim Medinipur, Yamaha R15 V4 which starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs in Paschim Medinipur and Suzuki Intruder 250 starting at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs in Paschim Medinipur. Variants On-Road Price KTM 200 Duke STD ₹ 2.31 Lakhs