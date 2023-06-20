KTM 200 Duke on road price in Hajipur starts from Rs. 2.26 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
KTM 200 Duke dealers and showrooms in Hajipur for best offers.
KTM 200 Duke on road price breakup in Hajipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the KTM 200 Duke is mainly compared to Bajaj Dominar 400 which starts at Rs. 2.3 Lakhs in Hajipur, Yamaha MT-15 V2 which starts at Rs. 1.68 Lakhs in Hajipur and Bajaj Pulsar NS400 starting at Rs. 2 Lakhs in Hajipur.
Variants On-Road Price KTM 200 Duke STD ₹ 2.26 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
