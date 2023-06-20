KTM 200 Duke on road price in East Champaran starts from Rs. 2.26 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 200 Duke on road price in East Champaran starts from Rs. 2.26 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 200 Duke dealers and showrooms in East Champaran for best offers. KTM 200 Duke on road price breakup in East Champaran includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the KTM 200 Duke is mainly compared to Yamaha MT-15 which starts at Rs. 1.67 Lakhs in East Champaran, Yamaha R15 V4 which starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs in East Champaran and Suzuki Intruder 250 starting at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs in East Champaran. Variants On-Road Price KTM 200 Duke STD ₹ 2.26 Lakhs