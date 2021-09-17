HT Auto
Hero Lectro C4

23,999* Onwards
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Available Colours
Hero Lectro C4 is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Available Colours

Hero Lectro C4 Specs

The price of C4 starts at Rs. 23,999 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero Lectro C4 sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.

Hero Lectro C4 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake Diameter
160 mm
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
V Brake
Tyre Type
Tube
Chassis
Alloy (6061) 41 cm (16”) Lady Frame, City Commuting bike & comfort Geometry with Internal battery system
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Front Suspension
Steel Rigid aerodynamic blade type
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Additional Features
4 different modes- Pedal, Cruise, Pedalec & Throttle
Charging Point
Yes
Display
Yes
Battery Type
Lithium Ion
Battery Capacity
36 V, 5.8 Ah

Hero Lectro News

The newly announced Citroen e-C4 electric cars will be made available to the Onto customers from this October.
Citroen to provide Onto with fleet of 300 e-C4 electric cars
17 Sept 2021
Ther are several electric cycles in the Indian market that one can buy,
Top electric cycles in India that can help you beat daily traffic in an affordable way
18 May 2023
The H5 electric cycle from Hero Lectro.
This Hero Lectro electric cycle has 30-km range, costs less than iPhone 11
28 Oct 2022
The Delhi government has approved as many as 11 electric cycle models from four different companies which are eligible for subsidy under its EV Policy, including Hero Lectro.
Hero Lectro electric cycles become 7,500 cheaper with Delhi govt EV subsidy
27 Jun 2022
File photo of a Hero Lectro electric cycle
Hero Lectro strengthens digital presence with AR-based website for its e-cycles
11 Apr 2022
View all
 

Hero Lectro C4 Variants & Price List

Hero Lectro C4 price starts at ₹ 23,999 and goes upto ₹ 23,999 (Ex-showroom). Hero Lectro C4 comes in 1 variants. Hero Lectro C4 top variant price is ₹ 23,999.

STD
23,999* *Last Recorded Price
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

