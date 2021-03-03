Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Avon E Plus comes with Automatic transmission. The price of E Plus starts at Rs. 21,735 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Avon E Plus sits in the Electric Bikes, Moped Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Avon E Plus price starts at ₹ 21,735 and goes upto ₹ 25,000 (Ex-showroom). Avon E Plus comes in 1 variants. Avon E Plus top variant price is ₹ 21,735.
₹21,735*
220 W
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price