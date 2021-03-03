HT Auto
1/1

Avon E Plus Specifications

Avon E Plus starting price is Rs. 21,735 in India. Avon E Plus is available in 1 variant and
21,735 - 25,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Avon E Plus Specs

Avon E Plus comes with Automatic transmission. The price of E Plus starts at Rs. 21,735 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Avon E Plus sits in the Electric Bikes, Moped Bikes segment

Avon E Plus Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Load Capacity
80 Kg
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.125-18,Rear :-2.125-18
Radial Tyre
Yes
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tube
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC
Motor Power
220 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Range
50 km/charge
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Moped Bikes
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
No
Fuel Gauge
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Battery Capacity
48 V, 12 Ah
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
VRLA

Avon E Plus Alternatives

Avon E Lite

Avon E Lite

28,000 Onwards
E Plus vs E Lite
Hero Lectro C3

Hero Lectro C3

23,999 Onwards
E Plus vs C3
Hero Lectro C5

Hero Lectro C5

24,999 Onwards
E Plus vs C5
Hero Lectro C6

Hero Lectro C6

24,999 Onwards
E Plus vs C6
Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy

Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy

31,880 Onwards
E Plus vs Ujaas eZy

Avon News

File photo: An e-bike is displayed at an electric bike shop in Watertown, Massachusetts, US.
Sales of electric bikes rise in Ludhiana amid hike in fuel prices
3 Mar 2021
Photo of Avon's electric scooter E Scoot. The EV maker is currently under scanner over misappropriation of FAME II subsidies.
Indian EV maker Avon denies misusing FAME II scheme subsidies
23 Dec 2022
TVS iQube electric scooter.
TVS Motor Company records 4% jump in total sales in July
2 Aug 2023
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Classic 350 are the brand's largest-selling motorcycles
Royal Enfield’s sales rise 32% in July amidst new rivals from Harley, Triumph
2 Aug 2023
The Harley-Davidson X440 is inspired by the XR1200 and appears well-designed from the front, The rear feels more of an afterthought
The most affordable Harley-Davidson motorcycle gets a price hike. Can you still afford it?
2 Aug 2023
Avon E Plus Variants & Price List

Avon E Plus price starts at ₹ 21,735 and goes upto ₹ 25,000 (Ex-showroom). Avon E Plus comes in 1 variants. Avon E Plus top variant price is ₹ 21,735.

STD
21,735*
220 W
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

