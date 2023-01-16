HT Auto
Hero Splendor Plus On Road Price in Panjim

60,310 - 69,760
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hero Splendor Plus on Road Price in Delhi

Hero Splendor Plus on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 75,080. The on road price for Hero Splendor Plus top variant goes up to Rs. 77,520 in Delhi.

Hero Splendor Plus Variant Wise Price List

Kick with Alloy Wheel BS6
₹ 75,083*On-Road Price
97.2 cc
60.0 kmpl
8.02 PS @8000 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
63,700
RTO
5,733
Insurance
5,650
On-Road Price in Panaji
(Price not available in Panjim)
75,083
EMI@1,614/mo
Self with Alloy Wheel BS6
₹ 77,634*On-Road Price
97.2 cc
60.0 kmpl
8.02 PS @8000 rpm
Self with Alloy Wheel and i3S BS6
₹ 77,517*On-Road Price
97.2 cc
60.0 kmpl
8.02 PS @8000 rpm
Black and Accent
₹ 77,517*On-Road Price
97.2 cc
60.0 kmpl
8.02 PS @8000 rpm
View more Variants

Hero Splendor Plus Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Kick with Alloy Wheel BS6
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
9.8 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
2000 mm
Wheelbase
1236 mm
Kerb Weight
110 kg
Height
1052 mm
Saddle Height
785 mm
Width
720 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18,Rear :-80/100-18
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
8.02 PS @8000 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
DC - Digital CDI
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.9:1
Displacement
97.2 cc
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4 - Stroke Single Cylinder OHC
Starting
Kick Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
50 mm
No of Cylinders
1
Chassis
Tubular Double Cradle
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
5-step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Tripmeter
Analogue
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue
Additional Features
XSens Technology
Odometer
Analogue
Pass Switch
Yes
Braking Type
Integrated Braking System
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 3 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Maintenance Free

