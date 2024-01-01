Bajaj Pulsar RS200 on road price in Hoskote starts from Rs. 1.95 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar RS200 on road price in Hoskote starts from Rs. 1.95 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar RS200 dealers and showrooms in Hoskote for best offers. Bajaj Pulsar RS200 on road price breakup in Hoskote includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is mainly compared to Yamaha MT-15 which starts at Rs. 1.67 Lakhs in Hoskote, Yamaha R15 V4 which starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs in Hoskote and Suzuki Intruder 250 starting at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs in Hoskote. Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Pulsar RS200 ABS ₹ 1.95 Lakhs