Bajaj Pulsar RS200 on road price in Chamba starts from Rs. 1.71 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar RS200 on road price in Chamba starts from Rs. 1.71 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar RS200 dealers and showrooms in Chamba for best offers. Bajaj Pulsar RS200 on road price breakup in Chamba includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is mainly compared to Yamaha MT-15 which starts at Rs. 1.67 Lakhs in Chamba, Yamaha R15 V4 which starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs in Chamba and Suzuki Intruder 250 starting at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs in Chamba. Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Pulsar RS200 ABS ₹ 1.71 Lakhs