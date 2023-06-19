Bajaj Pulsar NS160 on road price in Waidhan starts from Rs. 1.30 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar NS160 on road price in Waidhan starts from Rs. 1.30 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar NS160 dealers and showrooms in Waidhan for best offers. Bajaj Pulsar NS160 on road price breakup in Waidhan includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is mainly compared to TVS Raider which starts at Rs. 95,219 in Waidhan, TVS Apache RTR 160 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Waidhan and TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100 starting at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Waidhan. Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Twin Disc BS6 ₹ 1.30 Lakhs