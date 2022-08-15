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MG Astor
On MG Astor :- Special Benefits Upto ₹25,000* + Exchange Ben…
Available in Mangalore
Applicable on Sprint & 12 more..
Sprint
₹ 9.65 Lakhs
Shine
₹ 11.2 Lakhs
Select
₹ 12.26 Lakhs
Select 15 mt blackstorm
Select CVT
₹ 13.42 Lakhs
Select 15 cvt blackstorm
Sharp Pro
₹ 13.23 Lakhs
100 year edition 15 mt
Sharp Pro CVT
₹ 14.38 Lakhs
100 year edition 15 cvt
Savvy Pro CVT
₹ 15.16 Lakhs
Savvy Pro Sangria CVT
₹ 15.16 Lakhs
Savvy pro sangria turbo at
Expiring on 31 Mar
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MG Comet Ev
On MG Comet EV :- Special Benefits Upto ₹10,000* + Exchange …
Available in Mangalore
Applicable on Executive & 5 more..
Executive
₹ 7.5 Lakhs
Excite
₹ 8.57 Lakhs
Excite FC
₹ 8.97 Lakhs
Exclusive
₹ 9.56 Lakhs
Exclusive FC
₹ 9.97 Lakhs
Blackstorm Edition
₹ 10 Lakhs
Expiring on 31 Mar
View Complete Offer

MG Gloster
On MG Gloster :- Special Benefits Upto ₹3,50,000* + Exchange…
Available in Mangalore
Applicable on Savvy 6 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD & 7 more..
Savvy 6 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD
₹ 42.64 Lakhs
Savvy 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD
₹ 42.64 Lakhs
Blackstorm 6 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD
₹ 43.35 Lakhs
Blackstorm 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD
₹ 43.35 Lakhs
Savvy 6 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD
₹ 45.53 Lakhs
Savvy 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD
₹ 45.53 Lakhs
Blackstorm 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD
₹ 46.24 Lakhs
Blackstorm 6 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD
₹ 46.24 Lakhs
Expiring on 31 Mar
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MG Hector
On MG Hector :-Benefits - Upto ₹20,000*. Offer Available On …
Available in Mangalore
Applicable on Select Pro 1.5 Turbo MT & 5 more..
Select Pro 1.5 Turbo MT
₹ 13.99 Lakhs
Smart Pro 1.5 Turbo MT
₹ 14.99 Lakhs
Smart Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT
₹ 16.29 Lakhs
Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo MT
₹ 16.79 Lakhs
Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT
₹ 18.09 Lakhs
Savvy Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT
₹ 18.99 Lakhs
Expiring on 31 Mar
View Complete Offer

MG Windsor Ev
On MG Windsor EV :- Special Benefits Upto ₹20,000* + Loyalty…
Available in Mangalore
Applicable on Excite & 4 more..
Excite
₹ 14 Lakhs
Exclusive
₹ 15.15 Lakhs
Essence
₹ 16.3 Lakhs
Essence Pro
₹ 18.39 Lakhs
Exclusive Pro
₹ 17.25 Lakhs
Expiring on 31 Mar
View Complete Offer

MG Zs Ev
On MG ZS EV :- Special Benefits Upto ₹1,00,000* + Loyalty Be…
Available in Mangalore
Applicable on Executive & 6 more..
Executive
₹ 17.99 Lakhs
Excite Pro
₹ 18.5 Lakhs
Exclusive Plus
₹ 19.5 Lakhs
100 Year Edition
₹ 19.5 Lakhs
Exclusive Plus Dual Tone Iconic Ivory
₹ 19.5 Lakhs
Essence
₹ 20.5 Lakhs
Essence Dual Tone Iconic Ivory
₹ 20.5 Lakhs
Expiring on 31 Mar
View Complete Offer

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Mg Mangalore

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Survey No 38/2, PadukodiKuloor Kavoor RoadMangaloreKarnataka 575013, mangalore, Karnataka 575013
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+91 - 9770400055
   

Mg Motor Mangaluru

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Survey No. 38, Village2Kuloor - Kavoor RdKuloorPadukodiMangaloreKarnatakaMangalore, mangalore, Karnataka 575013
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+91 - 9663511157

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