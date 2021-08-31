|Engine Type
|Single cylinder, 4 stroke, fuel injection, air-oil cooled, spark ignition engine
|Single-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Cooled Spark Ignition System
|Displacement
|124.8 cc
|109.7 cc
|Max Power
|11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
|7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm
|Max Torque
|11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Cooling System
|Air & Oil Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Valve Per Cylinder
|3
|2
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Kick and Self Start
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Carburetor
|Clutch
|Wet-Multi plate type
|-
|Ignition
|Electronic Control Unit
|Digital IDI Ignition
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|CVT
|Bore
|53.5 mm
|-
|Stroke
|55.5 mm
|-
|Compression Ratio
|10.3:1
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹1,03,457
|₹75,617
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹89,089
|₹62,980
|RTO
|₹8,627
|₹5,604
|Insurance
|₹5,741
|₹5,283
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹1,750
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,223
|₹1,625