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Hero Super Splendor vs TVS Jupiter 125

In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Super Splendor vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super splendor Jupiter 125
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 80,848₹ 78,100
Mileage60 kmpl57.27 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc124.8 cc
Power10.87 PS PS8.15 PS PS

Filters
Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
New Drum
₹80,848*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Jupiter 125
TVS Jupiter 125
Drum Alloy
₹78,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Hero Super Splendor Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Model Name
Speedometer
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L5.1 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm163 mm
Length
2042 mm1852 mm
Wheelbase
1273 mm1275 mm
Height
1102 mm1168 mm
Kerb Weight
122 kg108 kg
Saddle Height
799 mm765 mm
Width
740 mm681 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :- 90/90-18Front :-90/90 -12, Rear :- 90/90 -12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
93 kmph95 kmph
Max Power
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm8.15 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm10.5 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc124.8 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHCSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateCVT-Automatic
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant MeshCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
52.4 mm53.5 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
5 Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersMonotube Inverted Gas filled shox MIG with Spring aid 3 step adjustable rear shox with canister
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic Hydraulic
Features
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
XSens Technology, Side-stand Engine Cut Off, Engine cut off at fall, Trail - 92 mm, Autosail TechnologyGround Reach - 765 mm, Seat Length - 790 mm, Front Leg Space - 380 mm, Glove Box - 2 Ltrs, Body Balance Technology, TVS Intelligo Technology
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
TFT DisplayYes
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,58190,380
Ex-Showroom Price
80,84878,100
RTO
6,4676,248
Insurance
6,2666,032
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0111,942

Jupiter 125 Comparison with other bikes

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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs NTORQ 125
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs RayZR 125

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Super Splendor XTEC now costs from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>88,128 for the drum brakes variant and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90,028 for the disc brakes variant, and the Glamour ranges from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>84,698 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90,698 based on the model.
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