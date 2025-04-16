In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Super Splendor vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 78,100
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|57.27 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|10.87 PS PS
|8.15 PS PS