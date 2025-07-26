In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Price starts at Rs. 92,182 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS 125 engine makes power and torque 12 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS 125 in 4 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The Pulsar NS 125 mileage is around 64.75 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Pulsar NS 125 vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar ns 125
|Ntorq 125
|Brand
|Bajaj
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 92,182
|₹ 82,500
|Mileage
|64.75 kmpl
|47 to 50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.45 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|12 PS PS
|9.5-10.2 PS PS