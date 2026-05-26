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Volkswagen Id. Polo Car Discount Offers in Kozhikode
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Check Latest Offers in Kozhikode
Applicable on Authentic MT & 10 more..
Authentic MT
₹ 4.3 Lakhs
Evolution MT
₹ 4.67 Lakhs
Techno MT
₹ 5 Lakhs
Evolution AMT
₹ 5 Lakhs
10 th anniversary edition mt
CLIMBER 1.0 MT
₹ 5.47 Lakhs
Techno AMT
₹ 5.49 Lakhs
CLIMBER 1.0 MT Dual Tone
₹ 5.58 Lakhs
10 th anniversary edition amt
CLIMBER 1.0 AMT
₹ 5.88 Lakhs
CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Dual Tone
₹ 5.99 Lakhs
Applicable on Authentic & 14 more..
Authentic
₹ 5.76 Lakhs
Evolution
₹ 6.5 Lakhs
Evolution EASY R AMT
₹ 6.95 Lakhs
Techno
₹ 7.5 Lakhs
Techno MT Dual Tone
₹ 7.71 Lakhs
Techno EASY R AMT
₹ 7.96 Lakhs
Techno AMT Dual Tone
₹ 8.17 Lakhs
Emotion
₹ 8.37 Lakhs
Emotion MT Dual Tone
₹ 8.58 Lakhs
Emotion Turbo MT
₹ 9.15 Lakhs
Techno Turbo CVT
₹ 9.15 Lakhs
Techno Turbo CVT Dual Tone
₹ 9.15 Lakhs
Emotion Turbo MT Dual Tone
₹ 9.15 Lakhs
Emotion Turbo CVT
₹ 10.34 Lakhs
Emotion Turbo CVT Dual Tone
₹ 10.34 Lakhs
Applicable on Authentic & 6 more..
Authentic
₹ 5.81 Lakhs
Evolution
₹ 6.7 Lakhs
Techno
₹ 7.39 Lakhs
Emotion
₹ 8 Lakhs
Emotion Dual Tone
₹ 8.21 Lakhs
Emotion AMT
₹ 8.48 Lakhs
Emotion AMT Dual Tone
₹ 8.69 Lakhs
Applicable on Authentic & 6 more..
Authentic
₹ 5.81 Lakhs
Evolution
₹ 6.7 Lakhs
Techno
₹ 7.39 Lakhs
Emotion
₹ 8 Lakhs
Emotion Dual Tone
₹ 8.21 Lakhs
Emotion AMT
₹ 8.48 Lakhs
Emotion AMT Dual Tone
₹ 8.69 Lakhs
Applicable on Authentic MT & 10 more..
Authentic MT
₹ 4.3 Lakhs
Evolution MT
₹ 4.67 Lakhs
Techno MT
₹ 5 Lakhs
Evolution AMT
₹ 5 Lakhs
10 th anniversary edition mt
CLIMBER 1.0 MT
₹ 5.47 Lakhs
Techno AMT
₹ 5.49 Lakhs
CLIMBER 1.0 MT Dual Tone
₹ 5.58 Lakhs
10 th anniversary edition amt
CLIMBER 1.0 AMT
₹ 5.88 Lakhs
CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Dual Tone
₹ 5.99 Lakhs
Applicable on Authentic & 14 more..
Authentic
₹ 5.76 Lakhs
Evolution
₹ 6.5 Lakhs
Evolution EASY R AMT
₹ 6.95 Lakhs
Techno
₹ 7.5 Lakhs
Techno MT Dual Tone
₹ 7.71 Lakhs
Techno EASY R AMT
₹ 7.96 Lakhs
Techno AMT Dual Tone
₹ 8.17 Lakhs
Emotion
₹ 8.37 Lakhs
Emotion MT Dual Tone
₹ 8.58 Lakhs
Emotion Turbo MT
₹ 9.15 Lakhs
Techno Turbo CVT
₹ 9.15 Lakhs
Techno Turbo CVT Dual Tone
₹ 9.15 Lakhs
Emotion Turbo MT Dual Tone
₹ 9.15 Lakhs
Emotion Turbo CVT
₹ 10.34 Lakhs
Emotion Turbo CVT Dual Tone
₹ 10.34 Lakhs
Honda Amaze
On Honda Amaze :-Benefits upto 5…
Available in Kozhikode
Applicable on V 1.2 Petrol MT & 7 more..
V 1.2 Petrol MT
₹ 7.48 Lakhs
Elite Pack VX 1.2 Petrol MT
₹ 8.42 Lakhs
VX 1.2 Petrol MT
₹ 8.48 Lakhs
V 1.2 Petrol CVT
₹ 8.62 Lakhs
ZX 1.2 Petrol MT
₹ 9.22 Lakhs
VX 1.2 Petrol CVT
₹ 9.22 Lakhs
Elite Pack VX 1.2 Petrol CVT
₹ 9.28 Lakhs
ZX 1.2 Petrol CVT
₹ 10 Lakhs
Honda City
On Honda City :-Benefits upto 1,…
Available in Kozhikode
Applicable on Sv petrol mt & 13 more..
Sv petrol mt
V petrol mt
Elegant edition mt
V petrol mt apex edition
Elegant edition cvt
Vx petrol mt
Vx petrol mt apex edition
V petrol cvt
V petrol cvt apex edition
Sport petrol cvt
Vx petrol cvt apex editon
Zx petrol mt
Vx petrol cvt
Zx petrol cvt
Honda Elevate
Benefits On Honda Elevate :-Benefits upto 2,12,000 T&C's App…
Available in Kozhikode
Applicable on Sv mt & 22 more..
Sv mt
V mt
Apex edition v mt
V cvt
Elite pack vx mt
Vx mt
Apex edition vx mt
Apex edition v cvt
Apex edition vx cvt
Elite pack vx cvt
Elite pack zx mt
Vx cvt
Zx mt
Zx mt black edition
Zx mt signature black edition
Adv edition mt
Adv edition mt dual tone
Zx cvt
Zx cvt black edition
Zx cvt signature black edition
Zx cvt dual tone
Adv edition cvt
Adv edition cvt dual tone
Honda City Hybrid
Benefits On Honda e:HEV:- Benefits upto ₹ 197 000/- [Limited…
Available in Kozhikode
Applicable on ZX
ZX
₹ 20 Lakhs
Hyundai I20
Benefits On Hyundai i20:- Benefits upto ₹ 65 000/-. T&C's Ap…
Available in Kozhikode
Applicable on Era Petrol Manual & 16 more..
Era Petrol Manual
₹ 5.99 Lakhs
Magna 1.2 Executive MT
₹ 6.74 Lakhs
Magna 1.2 MT
₹ 7 Lakhs
Sportz 1.2 MT
₹ 7.75 Lakhs
Sportz 1.2 MT Dual Tone
₹ 7.84 Lakhs
Magna 1.2 IVT
₹ 8.13 Lakhs
Sportz (O) 1.2 MT
₹ 8.28 Lakhs
Sportz (O) 1.2 MT Knight
₹ 8.37 Lakhs
Asta 1.2 MT
₹ 8.62 Lakhs
Sportz 1.2 IVT
₹ 8.76 Lakhs
Asta (O) 1.2 MT
₹ 9.15 Lakhs
Sportz (O) 1.2 IVT
₹ 9.2 Lakhs
Asta (O) 1.2 MT Dual Tone
₹ 9.31 Lakhs
Asta (O) 1.2 IVT
₹ 10.34 Lakhs
Asta (O) 1.2 IVT Knight
₹ 10.44 Lakhs
Asta (O) 1.2 IVT Dual Tone
₹ 10.48 Lakhs
Asta (O) Knight Edition Petrol Automatic Dual Tone
₹ 10.57 Lakhs
Hyundai Verna
Benefits On Hyundai Verna:- Benefits upto ₹ 55 000/-. T&C's …
Available in Kozhikode
Applicable on HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual & 21 more..
HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual
₹ 10.98 Lakhs
HX 4 Petrol 1.5L Manual
₹ 12.25 Lakhs
HX 6 Petrol 1.5L Manual
₹ 13.19 Lakhs
HX 6 Petrol 1.5L Manual Dual Tone
₹ 13.34 Lakhs
HX 6 Plus Petrol Manual
₹ 13.81 Lakhs
HX 6 Plus 1.5L Petrol Manual Dual Tone
₹ 13.96 Lakhs
HX 6 Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT)
₹ 14.4 Lakhs
HX 6 Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone
₹ 14.55 Lakhs
HX 8 Petrol Manual
₹ 14.88 Lakhs
HX 6 Plus Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT)
₹ 15.02 Lakhs
HX 6 Plus 1.5L Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone
₹ 15.02 Lakhs
HX 8 Petrol 1.5L Manual Dual Tone
₹ 15.03 Lakhs
HX 8 Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT)
₹ 16.09 Lakhs
HX 8 Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone
₹ 16.24 Lakhs
HX 8 Petrol 1.5L Turbo Manual
₹ 16.28 Lakhs
HX 8 Petrol 1.5L Turbo Manual Dual Tone
₹ 16.43 Lakhs
HX 10 Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT)
₹ 17.15 Lakhs
HX 10 Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone
₹ 17.3 Lakhs
HX 8 Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT)
₹ 17.62 Lakhs
HX 8 Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Dual Tone
₹ 17.77 Lakhs
HX 10 Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT)
₹ 18.25 Lakhs
HX 10 Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Dual Tone
₹ 18.4 Lakhs
Hyundai Creta
Benefits On Hyundai Creta:- Benefits upto ₹ 105 000/-. T&C's…
Available in Kozhikode
Applicable on E 1.5 Petrol & 50 more..
E 1.5 Petrol
₹ 10.79 Lakhs
EX 1.5 Petrol
₹ 11.96 Lakhs
E 15 diesel
EX (O) 1.5 Petrol
₹ 12.59 Lakhs
S 1.5 Petrol
₹ 13.07 Lakhs
EX 1.5 Diesel
₹ 13.44 Lakhs
EX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT
₹ 13.88 Lakhs
S o 15 petrol
EX (O) 1.5 Diesel
₹ 14.06 Lakhs
S (O) 1.5 Petrol Knight Edition
₹ 14.11 Lakhs
S o 15 petrol knight edition dual tone
S 1.5 Diesel
₹ 14.48 Lakhs
SX 1.5 Petrol
₹ 14.94 Lakhs
SX 1.5 Petrol Dual Tone
₹ 15.09 Lakhs
EX (O) 1.5 Diesel AT
₹ 15.41 Lakhs
S o 15 petrol cvt
S o 15 diesel
Sx tech 15 petrol
S o 15 petrol cvt knight edition
SX 1.5 Premium Petrol
₹ 15.78 Lakhs
S (O) 1.5 Diesel Knight Edition
₹ 15.64 Lakhs
Sx tech 15 petrol dual tone
S o 15 petrol cvt knight edition dual tone
S o 15 diesel knight edition dual tone
SX (O) 1.5 Petrol
₹ 16.86 Lakhs
Sx o 15 petrol knight edition
Sx o 15 petrol dual tone
S o 15 diesel at
Sx tech 15 petrol cvt
Sx tech 15 diesel
Sx o 15 petrol knight edition dual tone
Sx 15 premium petrol cvt
S o 15 diesel at knight edition
Sx tech 15 petrol cvt dual tone
Sx 15 premium diesel
Sx tech 15 diesel dual tone
S o 15 diesel at knight edition dual tone
Sx o 15 petrol cvt
Sx o 15 diesel
Sx o 15 petrol cvt knight edition
Sx o 15 petrol cvt dual tone
Sx o 15 diesel knight edition
Sx o 15 diesel dual tone
Sx o 15 petrol cvt knight edition dual tone
Sx o 15 diesel knight edition dual tone
Sx o 15 diesel at
Sx o 15 turbo dct
Sx o 15 diesel at dual tone
Sx o 15 turbo dct dual tone
Sx o 15 diesel at knight edition
Sx o 15 diesel at knight edition dual tone
Hyundai Exter
Benefits On Hyundai Exter:- Benefits upto ₹ 40 000/-. T&C's …
Available in Kozhikode
Applicable on HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual & 18 more..
HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual
₹ 5.8 Lakhs
HX 3 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual
₹ 6.24 Lakhs
HX 3 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic
₹ 6.91 Lakhs
HX 2 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi fuel Kappa Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs
HX 4 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual
₹ 7.22 Lakhs
HX 3 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi fuel Kappa Manual
₹ 7.44 Lakhs
HX 6 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual
₹ 7.95 Lakhs
HX 4 Plus Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic
₹ 8.06 Lakhs
HX 6 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual Dual Tone
₹ 8.1 Lakhs
HX 4 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi fuel Kappa Manual
₹ 8.27 Lakhs
HX 8 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual
₹ 8.36 Lakhs
HX 6 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic
₹ 8.55 Lakhs
HX 6 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic Dual Tone
₹ 8.7 Lakhs
HX 6 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi fuel Kappa Manual
₹ 8.94 Lakhs
HX 8 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic
₹ 9.08 Lakhs
HX 6 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi fuel Kappa Manual Dual Tone
₹ 9.09 Lakhs
HX 8 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi fuel Kappa Manual
₹ 9.41 Lakhs
HX 10 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic
₹ 9.42 Lakhs
HX 10 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic Dual Tone
₹ 9.57 Lakhs
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
Benefits On Hyundai Grand i10 Nios:- Benefits upto ₹ 80 000/…
Available in Kozhikode
Applicable on Era 1.2 Kappa & 17 more..
Era 1.2 Kappa
₹ 5.55 Lakhs
Magna 1.2 Kappa
₹ 6.28 Lakhs
Corporate 1.2 Kappa
₹ 6.51 Lakhs
Sportz 1.2 Kappa VTVT
₹ 6.83 Lakhs
Magna 1.2 Kappa AMT
₹ 6.85 Lakhs
Sportz 1.2 Kappa Dual Tone
₹ 7.01 Lakhs
Sportz (O) 1.2 Kappa VTVT
₹ 7.08 Lakhs
Sportz Petrol Manual Vibe Edition
₹ 7.09 Lakhs
Corporate 1.2 Kappa AMT
₹ 7.12 Lakhs
Magna 1.2 HY CNG Duo
₹ 7.22 Lakhs
Sportz 1.2 Kappa AMT
₹ 7.36 Lakhs
Asta 1.2 Kappa
₹ 7.4 Lakhs
Sportz 1.2 Kappa CNG
₹ 7.59 Lakhs
Sportz Petrol Automatic Vibe Edition
₹ 7.61 Lakhs
Sportz (O) 1.2 Kappa AMT
₹ 7.62 Lakhs
Sportz 1.2 HY CNG Duo
₹ 7.72 Lakhs
Sportz (O) Petrol Automatic Vibe Edition
₹ 7.73 Lakhs
Asta 1.2 Kappa AMT
₹ 8.03 Lakhs
Volkswagen Calicut
Phoenix Cars India Private LimitedNH-17, Kannur Road,Pavangad,Kozhikode,, kozhikode, Kerala 673021View More
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