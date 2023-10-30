What is the on-road price of Tata Tiago Nrg in Lakhimpur Kheri? The Tata Tiago Nrg 1.2L Petrol AMT is priced on the road at Rs 7,99,845 in Lakhimpur Kheri.

What will be the RTO charges for Tata Tiago Nrg in Lakhimpur Kheri? The RTO Charges for the Tata Tiago Nrg 1.2L Petrol AMT in Lakhimpur Kheri is Rs 59,452.

What will be the Insurance charges for Tata Tiago Nrg in Lakhimpur Kheri? The insurance Charges for the Tata Tiago Nrg 1.2L Petrol AMT in Lakhimpur Kheri is Rs 30,493.

What is the detailed breakup of Tata Tiago Nrg in Lakhimpur Kheri? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Tata Tiago Nrg base variant in Lakhimpur Kheri: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 7,09,400, RTO - Rs. 59,452, Insurance - Rs. 30,493, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Tata Tiago Nrg in ##cityName## is Rs. 7,99,845.

What is the on-road price of Tata Tiago Nrg Top Model? The top model of the Tata Tiago Nrg is the Tata 1.2L Petrol AMT, which costs Rs. 7,99,845 on the road in Lakhimpur Kheri.

What is the on road price of Tata Tiago Nrg? Tata Tiago Nrg's on-road price in Lakhimpur Kheri starts at Rs. 7,99,845 and rises to Rs. 7,99,845. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.