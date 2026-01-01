|Engine
|1984 cc
|Mileage
|15.1 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Superb [2023-2024] L&K, equipped with a Engine type Turbocharged petrol engine with direct injection system and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹62.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Superb [2023-2024] offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Superb [2023-2024] L&K is available in 3 colour options: Rosso Brunello, Magic Black, Water World Green.
The Superb [2023-2024] L&K is powered by a 1984 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 188 bhp @ 4200 rpm and 320 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.
In the Superb [2023-2024]'s price range, buyers can choose to consider the Audi A4 priced between ₹46.88 Lakhs - 55.83 Lakhs.
The Superb [2023-2024] L&K has Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Child Safety Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Turn Indicators on ORVM, GPS Navigation System, Heater, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.