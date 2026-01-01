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Superb [2023-2024]PriceMileageSpecifications
Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Front Left Side
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Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Grille
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Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Headlight
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Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Side Mirror Body
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Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Taillight
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Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Wheel
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Skoda Superb [2023-2024] L&K

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62.09 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Key Specs
Engine1984 cc
Mileage15.1 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all Superb [2023-2024] specs and features

Superb [2023-2024] L&K

Superb [2023-2024] L&K Prices

The Superb [2023-2024] L&K, equipped with a Engine type Turbocharged petrol engine with direct injection system and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹62.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Superb [2023-2024] L&K Mileage

All variants of the Superb [2023-2024] offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Superb [2023-2024] L&K Colours

The Superb [2023-2024] L&K is available in 3 colour options: Rosso Brunello, Magic Black, Water World Green.

Superb [2023-2024] L&K Engine and Transmission

The Superb [2023-2024] L&K is powered by a 1984 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 188 bhp @ 4200 rpm and 320 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.

Superb [2023-2024] L&K vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Superb [2023-2024]'s price range, buyers can choose to consider the Audi A4 priced between ₹46.88 Lakhs - 55.83 Lakhs.

Superb [2023-2024] L&K Specs & Features

The Superb [2023-2024] L&K has Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Child Safety Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Turn Indicators on ORVM, GPS Navigation System, Heater, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

Skoda Superb [2023-2024] L&K Price

Superb [2023-2024] L&K

₹62.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
54,00,000
RTO
5,69,000
Insurance
2,39,690
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
62,09,190
EMI@1,33,460/mo
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Skoda Superb [2023-2024] L&K Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Engine type Turbocharged petrol engine with direct injection system
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
No
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
235 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-element axle, with one longitudinal and transverse links, with torsion stabiliser
Front Suspension
McPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Rear Tyres
205 / 55 R16

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
625 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
66 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4869 mm
Ground Clearance
151 mm
Wheelbase
2836 mm
Kerb Weight
1565 kg
Height
1503 mm
Width
1864 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Clock
Digital
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
All
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Rear Wiper
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED,LED
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
No
DVD Playback
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
11
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
23.3 inch
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Safety

Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Piano Black
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Partial
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Skoda Superb [2023-2024] L&K EMI
EMI1,20,114 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
55,88,271
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
55,88,271
Interest Amount
16,18,553
Payable Amount
72,06,824

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