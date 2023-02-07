Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Specifications

Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] comes in four petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The XL6 [2019-2022] measures 4,445 mm in length, 1,775 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,740 mm. The ground clearance of XL6 [2019-2022] is 180. A six-seat model, Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] sits in the MUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less