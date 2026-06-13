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XL6 [2019-2022]MileageImages
Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Front View
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Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Front Right View
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Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Left Side View
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Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Rear Right Side
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Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Rear View
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Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Specifications

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
9.85 - 11.61 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022]is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Specs

Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] comes in four petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a six-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 17.99-19.01 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type ...Read More