Zontes 350R on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 3.54 Lakhs. The on road price for Zontes 350R top variant goes up to Rs. 3.65 Lakhs in New Delhi. The lowest price Zontes 350R on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 3.54 Lakhs. The on road price for Zontes 350R top variant goes up to Rs. 3.65 Lakhs in New Delhi. The lowest price model is Zontes 350R Blue and the most priced model is Zontes 350R Black. Visit your nearest Zontes 350R dealers and showrooms in New Delhi for best offers. Zontes 350R on road price breakup in New Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Zontes 350R Blue ₹ 3.54 Lakhs Zontes 350R White ₹ 3.65 Lakhs Zontes 350R Black ₹ 3.65 Lakhs