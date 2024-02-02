Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
TVS Jupiter on road price in Nadia starts from Rs. 82,590.
The on road price for TVS Jupiter top variant goes up to Rs. 90,980 in Nadia.
The lowest price model is TVS Jupiter
The lowest price model is TVS Jupiter Sheet Metal Wheel and the most priced model is TVS Jupiter ZX.
TVS Jupiter on road price breakup in Nadia includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the TVS Jupiter is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Nadia, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Nadia and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Nadia.
Variants On-Road Price TVS Jupiter Sheet Metal Wheel ₹ 82,590 TVS Jupiter STD ₹ 85,890 TVS Jupiter ZX ₹ 90,980
