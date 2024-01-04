Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M200 on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 57,900. Visit your nearest Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M200 on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 57,900. Visit your nearest Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M200 dealers and showrooms in Kolkata for best offers. Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M200 on road price breakup in Kolkata includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M200 is mainly compared to Yulu Wynn which starts at Rs. 55,555 in Kolkata, Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Kolkata and Hero Electric Axlhe 20 starting at Rs. 55,000 in Kolkata. Variants On-Road Price Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M200 Heileo M200 STD ₹ 57,900