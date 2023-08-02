HT Auto
Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200 Specifications

Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200 starting price is Rs. 53,900 in India. Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200 is available in 1 variant and
53,900* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200 Specs

The price of Toutche Heileo H200 starts at Rs. 53,900 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200 sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.

Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Heileo H200 STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Kerb Weight
18.7 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-812.8 mm,Rear :-812.8 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Tyre Size
Front :-700-32,Rear :-700-32
Rear Brake
V Brake
Tyre Type
Tube
Chassis
21, Aluminium Alloy
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Additional Features
Electric 3 Speed gear, Shifter-Shimano TX30, Electric Throttle Finger model, Left hand
Mobile Connectivity
No
ABS
No
Battery Capacity
36 V, 11.6 Ah
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion
Low Battery Indicator
Yes

News

TVS iQube electric scooter.
TVS Motor Company records 4% jump in total sales in July
2 Aug 2023
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Classic 350 are the brand's largest-selling motorcycles
Royal Enfield’s sales rise 32% in July amidst new rivals from Harley, Triumph
2 Aug 2023
The Harley-Davidson X440 is inspired by the XR1200 and appears well-designed from the front, The rear feels more of an afterthought
The most affordable Harley-Davidson motorcycle gets a price hike. Can you still afford it?
2 Aug 2023
Honda sold 338,310 units (domestic + exports) last month, registering a decline of 23.74%, as against 443,643 units sold during July 2022
Honda 2Wheelers India sales witness sharp fall of 24% in July
1 Aug 2023
Hero MotoCorp witnessed a stark drop of 14.41% in year-on-year volumes when compared to 421,288 units sold in July 2022.
Hero MotoCorp’s sales drop 14% in July; attributes decline to incessant rains
1 Aug 2023
View all
 

