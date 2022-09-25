HT Auto
PURE EV Epluto On Road Price in Mumbai

71,999 Onwards
*On-Road Price Mumbai
PURE EV Epluto Variant Wise Price List

STD
₹ 71,999*On-Road Price
1800 W
25 kmph
80 km/charge
Ex-Showroom-Price
71,999
On-Road Price in Mumbai
71,999
EMI@1,548/mo
PURE EV Epluto Specifications and Features

STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Load Capacity
180 kg
Wheelbase
Cast Alloy
Kerb Weight
79 kg
Underseat storage
Yes
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10,Rear :-90/90-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Torque
60 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Type
Brushless Hub Motor
Motor Power
1800 W
Drive Type
Hub motor
Range
80 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
BMS Smart Active Balance 50A, Twist Throttle, 5 Magnet Pedal Assistance System, Smart lock
Engine Immobilizer
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion
