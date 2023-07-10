Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
KTM 250 Duke comes with 248.8 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 35.66 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 13 litres. The price of 250 Duke starts at Rs. 2.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, KTM 250 Duke sits in the Sports Naked Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
KTM 250 Duke price starts at ₹ 2.05 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 2.3 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). KTM 250 Duke comes in 1 variants. KTM 250 Duke top variant price is ₹ 2.05 Lakhs.
₹2.05 Lakhs*
248.8 cc
35.66 kmpl
30 PS @ 9000 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price