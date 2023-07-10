KTM 250 Duke comes with 248.8 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 35.66 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 13 litres. The price of 250 Duke starts at Rs. 2.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, KTM 250 Duke sits in the Sports Naked Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less