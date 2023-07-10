HT Auto
KTM 250 Duke Specifications

KTM 250 Duke starting price is Rs. 2,04,736 in India. KTM 250 Duke is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
2.05 - 2.3 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
4 Offers Available
KTM 250 Duke Specs

KTM 250 Duke comes with 248.8 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 35.66 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 13 litres. ...Read More

KTM 250 Duke Specifications and Features

Dry Weight
161.9 kg
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L
Saddle Height
830 mm
Ground Clearance
185 mm
Wheelbase
1357
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Highway Mileage
35.66 kmpl
City Mileage
41 kmpl
Max Power
30 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
61.1 mm
Max Torque
24 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
248.8 cc
Clutch
Assist &amp; Slipper
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
72 mm
Chassis
Split Steel Trellis Frame
Body Graphics
Yes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Rear Suspension
WP-Monoshock
Front Suspension
WP-Open Cartridge USD Ø 43 mm
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
Dual Channel
Console
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Stepup Seat
Yes
Clock
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen

KTM News

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared that he has a KTM 390 motorcycle but it remains just parked unused. (Representational image)
Rahul Gandhi says he owns a KTM 390. Know all about the bike
10 Jul 2023
Both motorcycles have quite a different design.
KTM 390 Duke vs Bajaj Dominar 400: Which motorcycle should you buy?
24 Jun 2023
2023 KTM 200 Duke is offered in two colour schemes.
2023 KTM 200 Duke launched: 5 things to know
20 Jun 2023
KTM 200 Duke in Electronic Orange colour scheme.
2023 KTM 200 Duke launched at 1.96 lakh, gets LED headlamp from 390 Duke
19 Jun 2023
Teaser of the upcoming KTM 200 Duke with new LED headlamp.
2023 KTM 200 Duke teased ahead of launch, gets new LED headlamp
15 Jun 2023
KTM 250 Duke Variants & Price List

KTM 250 Duke price starts at ₹ 2.05 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 2.3 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). KTM 250 Duke comes in 1 variants. KTM 250 Duke top variant price is ₹ 2.05 Lakhs.

BS6
2.05 Lakhs*
248.8 cc
35.66 kmpl
30 PS @ 9000 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

