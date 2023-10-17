Hero Electric Nyx on road price in Sheohar starts from Rs. 63,990. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Nyx on road price in Sheohar starts from Rs. 63,990. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Nyx dealers and showrooms in Sheohar for best offers. Hero Electric Nyx on road price breakup in Sheohar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Hero Electric Nyx NYX LI ₹ 63,990