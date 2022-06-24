Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 2021 Panigale V4 R BS6

1/11
2/11
3/11
4/11
5/11
View all Images
6/11
76.87 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 Key Specs
Engine1103 cc
Power220 PS @ 15250 rpm
Max Speed299 kmph
View all 2021 Panigale V4 specs and features

2021 Panigale V4 2021 Panigale V4 R BS6 Latest Updates

2021 Panigale V4 falls under Super Bikes, Sports Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of 2021 Panigale V4 2021 Panigale V4 R BS6 (top model) in

  • Fuel Capacity: 16 L
  • Max Power: 220 PS @ 15250 rpm
  • Engine Type: Desmosedici Stradale 90 Degree V4, counter-rotating crankshaft, 4 Desmodromic timing, 4 valves per cylinder, liquid-cooled
    • ...Read More

    Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 2021 Panigale V4 R BS6 Price

    2021 Panigale V4 R BS6
    ₹76.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1103 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    69,99,000
    RTO
    5,59,920
    Insurance
    1,27,680
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    76,86,600
    EMI@1,65,215/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 2021 Panigale V4 R BS6 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    16 L
    Wheelbase
    1469 mm
    Kerb Weight
    194 kg
    Saddle Height
    835 mm
    ABS
    Yes
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    330 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-200/60-ZR17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    245 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Range
    221 km
    Max Speed
    299 kmph
    Max Power
    220 PS @ 15250 rpm
    Stroke
    53.5 mm
    Max Torque
    112 Nm @ 11500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    1103 cc
    Engine Type
    Desmosedici Stradale 90 Degree V4, counter-rotating crankshaft, 4 Desmodromic timing, 4 valves per cylinder, liquid-cooled
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Clutch
    Hydraulically controlled slipper dry clutch. Self bleeding master cylinder.
    No Of Cylinders
    4
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6-Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Bore
    81 mm
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Chassis
    Aluminum alloy Front Frame with optimized stiffnesses
    Front Suspension
    Smart EC 2.0 event-based mode
    Rear Suspension
    Smart EC 2.0 event-based mode. Aluminium single-sided swingarm
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Clock
    Digital
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Console
    Digital
    Additional Features
    Cornering ABS EVO, Wheelie Control, Slide Control, Engine Brake Control, Auto Tyre Calibration, Ducati Power Launch, Ducati Data Analyser, Ducati Multimedia System
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Display
    5 Inch TFT
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Lithium-Ion
    Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 2021 Panigale V4 R BS6 EMI
    EMI1,48,694 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    69,17,940
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    69,17,940
    Interest Amount
    20,03,671
    Payable Amount
    89,21,611

    Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 other Variants

    2021 Panigale V4 STD
    ₹30.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1103 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    27,41,000
    RTO
    2,19,280
    Insurance
    60,855
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    30,21,135
    EMI@64,936/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close
    View breakup

    Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 Alternatives

    BMW M 1000 R

    BMW M 1000 R Competition

    33 - 38 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    2021 Paniga... vs M 1000 R

    Popular Super Bikes

    Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2

    Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2

    79.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    2021 Ninja H2 Price in Delhi
    UPCOMING
    Yamaha YZF R1

    Yamaha YZF R1

    20.39 Lakhs Onwards
    Check YZF R1 details
    View similar Bikes
    BMW S 1000 RR

    BMW S 1000 RR

    20.5 - 24.95 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    S 1000 RR Price in Delhi
    Kawasaki Ninja 400

    Kawasaki Ninja 400

    5.24 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ninja 400 Price in Delhi
    BMW M 1000 R

    BMW M 1000 R

    33 - 38 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    M 1000 R Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Super Bikes

    Top Luxury Bikes

    View allPopular Luxury Bikes

    Popular Ducati Bikes

    • Popular
      View all  Ducati Bikes

      Latest Bikes in India 2024

      Hero Mavrick 440

      Hero Mavrick 440

      1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

      Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

      11.83 - 12.13 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Kinetic Green e-Luna

      Kinetic Green e-Luna

      69,990 - 74,990
      Check Latest Offers
      Hero Xtreme 125R

      Hero Xtreme 125R

      95,000 - 99,500
      Check Latest Offers
      Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

      Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

      1.38 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers

      Popular Bikes in India 2024

      Yamaha MT-15

      Yamaha MT-15

      1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Yamaha R15 V4

      Yamaha R15 V4

      1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Hero Splendor Plus

      Hero Splendor Plus

      75,141 - 76,486
      Check Latest Offers
      Royal Enfield Classic 350

      Royal Enfield Classic 350

      1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers

      Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

      MV Agusta Brutale 800

      MV Agusta Brutale 800

      16.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Yamaha WR155R

      Yamaha WR155R

      1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Yamaha R7

      Yamaha R7

      10 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Yamaha RX 100

      Yamaha RX 100

      1 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda Activa 7G

      Honda Activa 7G

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Check details