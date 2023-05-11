Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Benelli Imperiale 400 on road price in Vijaywada starts from Rs. 2.22 Lakhs.
The on road price for Benelli Imperiale 400 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.26 Lakhs in Vijaywada.
The lowest price
The lowest price model is Benelli Imperiale 400 Silver and the most priced model is Benelli Imperiale 400 Red.
Visit your nearest
Benelli Imperiale 400 dealers and showrooms in Vijaywada for best offers.
Benelli Imperiale 400 on road price breakup in Vijaywada includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Benelli Imperiale 400 is mainly compared to Suzuki Gixxer 250 which starts at Rs. 1.64 Lakhs in Vijaywada, Bajaj Dominar 250 which starts at Rs. 1.54 Lakhs in Vijaywada and Jawa 42 starting at Rs. 1.65 Lakhs in Vijaywada.
Variants On-Road Price Benelli Imperiale 400 Silver ₹ 2.22 Lakhs Benelli Imperiale 400 Black ₹ 2.26 Lakhs Benelli Imperiale 400 Red ₹ 2.26 Lakhs
