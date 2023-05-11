Saved Articles

Benelli Imperiale 400 On Road Price in Vijaywada

1.89 - 2.11 Lakhs*
Imperiale 400 Price in Vijaywada

Benelli Imperiale 400 on road price in Vijaywada starts from Rs. 2.22 Lakhs. The on road price for Benelli Imperiale 400 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.26 Lakhs in Vijaywada. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Benelli Imperiale 400 Silver₹ 2.22 Lakhs
Benelli Imperiale 400 Black₹ 2.26 Lakhs
Benelli Imperiale 400 Red₹ 2.26 Lakhs
Benelli Imperiale 400 Variant Wise Price List in Vijaywada

Silver
₹2.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
374 cc
36.65 kmpl
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,89,799
RTO
15,183
Insurance
16,684
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Vijaywada)
2,21,666
EMI@4,764/mo
Black
₹2.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
374 cc
36.65 kmpl
Red
₹2.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
374 cc
36.65 kmpl
Benelli Imperiale 400 News

Both motorcycles have a retro design and similar engine specifications.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400: Which one should you buy?
11 May 2023
The 2023 Benelli TRK 502 gets the new Black and Forest Green colour options
Benelli TRK 502 & TRK 502X get new colour options for MY2023. Check out
27 Jul 2023
The Benelli TRK 502 is now more expensive by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000
Benelli TRK 502, TRK 502X adventure tourer gets a price hike. Check new prices
22 Jul 2023
The Keeway SR 250 rivals the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin 225 in the segment
Keeway SR 250 deliveries begin on June 17; local assembly by year-end
16 Jun 2023
Super Meteor 650 is the latest cruiser from Royal Enfield. The 502C is the only cruiser that Benelli is currently offering in India.
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Benelli 502C: Price, specs & hardware compared
27 Jan 2023
View all
 Benelli Imperiale 400 News

Videos

The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
17 Sept 2023
TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
24 Aug 2023
Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
How To Bump Start A Motorcycle
How To Bump Start A Motorcycle | All Things Auto
12 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
11 Jul 2023
View all
 

