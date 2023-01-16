HT Auto
HomeNew BikesBajajPulsar 125 NeonOn Road Price in Allahabad

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon On Road Price in Allahabad

1/22
2/22
3/22
4/22
5/22
View all Images
6/22
68,077 - 90,989
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon on Road Price in Delhi

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 91,580. The on road price for Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon top variant goes up to Rs. 95,730 in Delhi. The lowest price ...Read More

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Variant Wise Price List

Drum CBS BS6
₹ 91,582*On-Road Price
124.4 cc
51.46 kmpl
12 PS @ 8500 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
77,875
RTO
7,787
Insurance
5,920
On-Road Price in Allahabad
91,582
EMI@1,968/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
Disc CBS BS6
₹ 97,055*On-Road Price
124.4 cc
51.46 kmpl
12 PS @ 8500 rpm
View breakup
Split Seat Drum CBS BS6
₹ 93,166*On-Road Price
124.4 cc
51.46 kmpl
11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm
View breakup
Split Seat Disc CBS BS6
₹ 95,730*On-Road Price
124.4 cc
51.46 kmpl
11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm
View breakup
View more Variants

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Drum CBS BS6
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
11.5 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
2055 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg
Height
1060 mm
Width
755 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
170 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :-100/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Highway Mileage
57 kmpl
City Mileage
51.46 kmpl
Max Power
12 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
50.5 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
Dual digital ignition
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
124.4 cc
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i Engine
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Carburetor
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
56 mm
No of Cylinders
1
Chassis
Single down tube chassis frame
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Rear Suspension
Twin Gas Shock
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Analogue and Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Braking Type
Combi Brake System
Clock
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Pilot Lamps
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
MF
Bajaj Dealers
Delhi
See All Dealers

No Bajaj Dealers Found in Delhi

See All Dealers

Latest Bikes

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 6503.49 - 3.79 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Keeway SR 250
Keeway SR 2501.49 Lakhs Onwards Check Latest Offers
Hero Vida V1
Hero Vida V11.28 - 1.39 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Zontes 350X
Zontes 350X3.35 - 3.45 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Zontes 350R
Zontes 350R3.15 - 3.25 Lakhs Check Latest Offers

Trending Bikes

Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha MT-151.4 - 1.47 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 3501.87 - 2.18 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus60,310 - 69,760 Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 3501.5 - 1.66 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V31.41 - 1.6 Lakhs Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes

Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike
Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike6 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Matter Electric Bike
Matter Electric Bike1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Suzuki Burgman Electric
Suzuki Burgman Electric1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
KTM KTM Electric Scooter
KTM KTM Electric Scooter1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Bajaj Avenger 400
Bajaj Avenger 4001.5 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details