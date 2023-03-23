Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Bajaj Platina 100 on road price in Nizamabad starts from Rs. 70,740.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Platina 100 dealers and showrooms in Nizamabad for best offers.
Bajaj Platina 100 on road price breakup in Nizamabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Platina 100 is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Nizamabad, Hero Splendor Plus XTEC which starts at Rs. 79,911 in Nizamabad and TVS Fiero 125 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Nizamabad.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Platina 100 ES Drum BS6 ₹ 70,740
