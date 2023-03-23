Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Bajaj Platina 100 on road price in Karbi Anglong starts from Rs. 65,430.
The on road price for Bajaj Platina 100 top variant goes up to Rs. 74,390 in Karbi Anglong.
The lowest price
The lowest price model is Bajaj Platina 100 KS Alloy BS6 and the most priced model is Bajaj Platina 100 ES Disc BS6.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Platina 100 dealers and showrooms in Karbi Anglong for best offers.
Bajaj Platina 100 on road price breakup in Karbi Anglong includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Platina 100 is mainly compared to Hero HF Deluxe which starts at Rs. 59,998 in Karbi Anglong, TVS Radeon which starts at Rs. 59,942 in Karbi Anglong and TVS Sport starting at Rs. 46,375 in Karbi Anglong.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Platina 100 KS Alloy BS6 ₹ 65,430 Bajaj Platina 100 ES Drum BS6 ₹ 70,420 Bajaj Platina 100 ES Disc BS6 ₹ 74,390
