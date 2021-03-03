HT Auto
1/1

Avon E Star Specifications

Avon E Star starting price is Rs. 60,000 in India. Avon E Star is available in 1 variant and
60,000* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Avon E Star Specs

Avon E Star comes with Automatic transmission. The price of E Star starts at Rs. 60,000 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Avon E Star sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian

Avon E Star Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Load Capacity
120 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tube
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC
Motor Power
1000 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Range
65 km/charge
Max Speed
50 kmph
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
No
Pass Switch
Yes
Fuel Gauge
No
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
48 V, 33 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Lead Acid

Avon E Star Alternatives

Raftaar Electrica

Raftaar Electrica

48,540 - 52,450
E Star vs Electrica
Hero Lectro F6i

Hero Lectro F6i

49,000 Onwards
E Star vs F6i
YObykes Yo Edge

YObykes Yo Edge

49,000 Onwards
E Star vs Yo Edge
Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0)

Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0)

49,781 Onwards
E Star vs Eagle-100(6....
Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M100

Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M100

49,900 Onwards
E Star vs Toutche Heil...

Avon E Star Variants & Price List

Avon E Star price starts at ₹ 60,000 and goes upto ₹ 60,000 (Ex-showroom). Avon E Star comes in 1 variants. Avon E Star top variant price is ₹ 60,000.

STD
60,000*
1000 W
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

