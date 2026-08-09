In 2026 Suzuki Access 125 or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). Access 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm. On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Access 125 vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Access 125
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|Suzuki
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 77,684
|₹ 65,514
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|87.8 cc
|Power
|8.42 PS PS
|5.4 PS PS