|Max Power
|8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
|5.4 PS @ 6500 rpm
|Stroke
|57.4 mm
|43 mm
|Max Torque
|10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Belt Drive
|Displacement
|124 cc
|87.8 cc
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled
|SINGLE CYLINDER, 4 STROKE, FUEL INJECTION, AIR - COOLED, SPARK IGNITION, ETFI TECHNOLOGY
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Gear Box
|CVT
|CVT
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|52.5 mm
|51 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹86,263
|₹64,998
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹74,300
|₹56,009
|RTO
|₹5,944
|₹3,360
|Insurance
|₹6,019
|₹5,629
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,854
|₹1,397