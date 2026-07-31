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Keeway SR125 vs TVS Raider

In 2026 Keeway SR125 or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR125 Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). SR125 engine makes power and torque 9.83 PS PS & 8.2 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
SR125 vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr125 Raider
BrandKeewayTVS
Price₹ 1.18 Lakhs₹ 82,860
Mileage50 kmpl71.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity125 cc124.8 cc
Power9.83 PS PS11.38 PS PS

Filters
SR125
Keeway SR125
Standard
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹82,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Keeway SR125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat
Front Left View
Rear View
Front Right View
Engine
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L10 L
Length
1890 mm2070 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1326 mm
Height
1050 mm1028 mm
Kerb Weight
120 kg123 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm780 mm
Width
790 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front :-80/100 - 17, Rear :-100/90 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
210 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Speed
100 kmph99 kmph
Max Power
9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Engine Type
Single-Cylinder, Air-Cooled, SOHCAir and oil cooled single cylinder, SI
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Max Torque
8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
No Of Cylinders
11
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Displacement
125 cc124.8 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForksTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Pre-Load Adjustable Dual ShocksMonoshock, 5 step adj, Gas charged
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,34,49795,526
Ex-Showroom Price
1,18,00082,860
RTO
9,4406,560
Insurance
7,0576,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8902,053
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

SR125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Keeway SR125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SR125 vs NTORQ 125

Raider Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹92,182 - 98,400**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Pulsar NS 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Apache RTR 160
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Apache RTR 160 4V
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Pulsar 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs SP 125

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Latest Car & Bike News

The TVS Raider Super Squad Edition now gets a Doctor Doom-inspired variant finished in Spectral Green.
TVS Raider SSE trim gets new Doctor Doom edition in Spectral Green finish
31 Jul 2026
The TVS NTorq 150 after 2 months.
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Top variants of the TVS Raider 125 now feature Metallic Blue and Nitro Green colour schemes alongside Striking Red.
TVS Raider 125 updated with new colours; gets price hike across lineup
23 Apr 2026
The new Pulsar 150 will get a revised design language along with a new chassis and suspension setup.
New Bajaj Pulsar 150 reaches dealerships ahead of launch
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Keeway SR125 produces 9.7 hp and 8.2 Nm.
Keeway SR125 launched in India, looks like a modern Yamaha RX100
13 Oct 2022
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  News

Latest Videos

Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
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Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
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RTVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
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Benelli's Keeway launched the SR250 motorcycle at the Auto Expo 2023 at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
Keeway SR250 launched at Auto Expo 2023: Key things to know
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Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
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