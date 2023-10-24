Saved Articles

Keeway SR125 vs TVS Raider

compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours

SR125
Keeway SR125
STD
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Raider
TVS Raider
Single Seat
₹95,219*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 2 Valve, Air Cooled Engine, SOHCAir and oil cooled single cylinder, SI
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Max Torque
8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
No Of Cylinders
11
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Displacement
125 cc124.8 cc
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,35,5981,09,408
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,00095,219
RTO
9,5207,617
Insurance
7,0786,572
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9142,351

Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125null | Petrol | Automatic84.64 - 1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Keeway SR125null | Petrol | Manual1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs SR125

    Latest News

    TVS will retail nearly all of its commuter and sporty motorcycles, along with the NTorq 125 scooter. The company will also bring its three-wheeler range to the market
    TVS becomes first Indian two-wheeler maker to enter Venezuela
    24 Oct 2023
    Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was seen riding a TVS Raider 125 while shooting for his upcoming film titled 'Sky Force' in Uttar Pradesh. (Image: X/ANI)
    Watch: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar rides TVS Raider 125
    30 Aug 2023
    TVS X, the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer's latest EV with premium performance scooter, will be sold in European markets along with seven other models from January 2024.
    TVS Motor expands footprint to Europe, ties up with distributor Emil Frey to sell its two-wheelers
    17 Nov 2023
    TVS Raider 125 Super Squad Edition is offered in two versions.
    TVS Raider 125 Super Squad Edition launched, is inspired by Marvel super heroes
    11 Aug 2023
    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    RTVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Raider: Road test review
    16 Sept 2021
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
    17 Feb 2023
    Benelli's Keeway launched the SR250 motorcycle at the Auto Expo 2023 at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Keeway SR250 launched at Auto Expo 2023: Key things to know
    17 Jan 2023
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
