In 2026 Honda Unicorn or TVS Apache RTR 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Unicorn engine makes power and torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 180 engine makes power & torque 17.13 PS PS & 15.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 180 in 4 colours. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Apache RTR 180 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Unicorn vs Apache RTR 180 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Unicorn
|Apache rtr 180
|Brand
|Honda
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|162.71 cc
|177.4 cc
|Power
|13.18 PS PS
|17.13 PS PS