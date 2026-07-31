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HomeCompare BikesXPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs Raider

Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs TVS Raider

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200 [2019-2023] in 5 colours. The XPulse 200 [2019-2023] mileage is around 49.01 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
XPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200 [2019-2023] Raider
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 1.13 Lakhs₹ 82,860
Mileage49.01 kmpl71.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity199 cc124.8 cc
Power18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm11.38 PS PS

Filters
XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
STD BS6
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹82,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Headlight
Engine
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L10 L
Ground Clearance
220 mm180 mm
Length
2222 mm2070 mm
Wheelbase
1410 mm1326 mm
Kerb Weight
157 kg123 kg
Height
1258 mm1028 mm
Saddle Height
823 mm780 mm
Width
850 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/80-18Front :-80/100 - 17, Rear :-100/90 - 17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
14.10s-
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
25.14m-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
7.84s-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
8.28s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
6.05s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
4.81s-
Quarter Mile
18.92sec @ 107.87kmph-
Highway Mileage
42.37 kmpl-
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
67.55m-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
43.89m-
City Mileage
49.01 kmpl-
Top Speed
110.82 kmph-
Max Power
18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital DC CDI Ignition System-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10:01-
Displacement
199.6 cc124.8 cc
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutchWet - Multi plate type
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Engine Type
Oil-cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHCAir and oil cooled single cylinder, SI
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
66.5 mm53.5 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Tubular DiamondSingle cradle tubular frame
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
10 step Rider-adjustable MonoshockMonoshock, 5 step adj, Gas charged
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm Dia) with Double DU Bush (190 mm Stroke)Telescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
ABS
Single Channel-
Navigation
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 7 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,42,23895,526
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,80082,860
RTO
9,9646,560
Insurance
9,5696,106
Accessories Charges
1,9050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0572,053
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

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