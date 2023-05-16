Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Toyota Yaris comes in eleven petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Yaris measures 4,425 mm in length, 1,730 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,550 mm. A five-seat model, Toyota Yaris sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Toyota Yaris price starts at ₹ 9.16 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 14.69 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Toyota Yaris comes in 11 variants. Toyota Yaris top variant price is ₹ 14.6 Lakhs.
J MT OPT
₹9.16 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1496 cc
Petrol
Manual
J CVT OPT
₹9.86 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1496 cc
Petrol
Automatic
G MT OPT
₹9.9 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1496 cc
Petrol
Manual
G CVT OPT
₹11.26 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1496 cc
Petrol
Automatic
J MT
₹11.28 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1496 cc
Petrol
Manual
G MT
₹11.95 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1496 cc
Petrol
Manual
J CVT
₹11.98 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1496 cc
Petrol
Automatic
V MT OPT Dual Tone
₹12.39 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1496 cc
Petrol
Manual
G CVT
₹13.15 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1496 cc
Petrol
Automatic
V CVT OPT Dual Tone
₹13.59 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1496 cc
Petrol
Automatic
VX CVT
₹14.6 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1496 cc
Petrol
Automatic
