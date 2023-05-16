HT Auto
Toyota Yaris

9.16 - 14.69 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Toyota Yaris is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Toyota Yaris Specs

Toyota Yaris comes in eleven petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Yaris measures 4,425 mm in length, 1,730 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,550 mm. ...Read More

Toyota Yaris Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
VX CVT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
1.5L Dual VVT-i Engine
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
140 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
17.8
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
106 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1496 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.1
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
185 / 60 R15
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam with stabiliser
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with stabiliser
Rear Tyres
185 / 60 R15
Kerb Weight
1135
Height
1495
Length
4425
Width
1730
Wheelbase
2550
Bootspace
476
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
42
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Manual
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Gesture Control
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Alexa Compatibility
No
Emergency Call
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Toyota Yaris News

The all-new Toyota Yaris Cross SUV is slated to go on sale in Indonesia first and is based on the Urban Cruiser Icon.
Toyota Yaris Cross SUV breaks cover, aims to challenge Hyundai Creta
16 May 2023
The Yaris Cross is in India probably for component testing. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Amit Thanai)
Toyota Yaris Cross spotted testing in India
19 Aug 2022
New generation Toyota Yaris to break cover on August 8.
Toyota Yaris 2023 to make debut in August, first official images revealed
26 Jul 2022
Akio Toyoda has been known as a keen automotive enthusiast. (Image: Youtube/Toyota Gazoo racing)
Watch: Toyota president Akio Toyoda takes a GR Yaris, shows how to drive
14 Dec 2021
File photo of Toyota Yaris.
Toyota Yaris discontinued from India product portfolio. Here's why
27 Sept 2021
View all
 

Toyota Yaris Variants & Price List

Toyota Yaris price starts at ₹ 9.16 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 14.69 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Toyota Yaris comes in 11 variants. Toyota Yaris top variant price is ₹ 14.6 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
J MT OPT
9.16 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1496 cc
Petrol
Manual
J CVT OPT
9.86 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1496 cc
Petrol
Automatic
G MT OPT
9.9 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1496 cc
Petrol
Manual
G CVT OPT
11.26 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1496 cc
Petrol
Automatic
J MT
11.28 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1496 cc
Petrol
Manual
G MT
11.95 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1496 cc
Petrol
Manual
J CVT
11.98 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1496 cc
Petrol
Automatic
V MT OPT Dual Tone
12.39 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1496 cc
Petrol
Manual
G CVT
13.15 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1496 cc
Petrol
Automatic
V CVT OPT Dual Tone
13.59 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1496 cc
Petrol
Automatic
VX CVT
14.6 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1496 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

