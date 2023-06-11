HT Auto
1/4
2/4
3/4
4/4

Skoda karoq

24.99 Lakhs* Onwards
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Skoda karoq is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Skoda karoq Specs

Skoda karoq comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The karoq measures 4,382 mm in length, 1,841 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,638 mm. A five-seat model, ...Read More

Skoda karoq Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Karoq 1.5 TSI
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
1.5 TSI with ACT
Driving Range
724.5 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14.49 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
148 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Twist-beam axle
Front Suspension
McPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17
Kerb Weight
1320 kg
Height
1624 mm
Width
1841 mm
Length
4382 mm
Wheelbase
2638 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
521 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
3
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Warranty (Years)
4
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED,Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
Yes
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Interior Colours
Stone Beige and Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Skoda karoq Alternatives

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

27.7 - 34.54 Lakhs
Check latest offers
karoq vs Tucson
UPCOMING
Nissan X-Trail

Nissan X-Trail

26 - 32 Lakhs
Check X-Trail details
View similar Cars
UPCOMING
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs
Check Sportage details
View similar Cars
UPCOMING
Nissan Qashqai

Nissan Qashqai

25 - 30 Lakhs
Check Qashqai details
View similar Cars
UPCOMING
Hyundai Santa Fe 2023

Hyundai Santa Fe 2023

27 Lakhs Onwards
Check Santa Fe 2023 details
View similar Cars

Skoda karoq News

The Skoda Karoq somehow rolled off the edge of the port, ending up in the Aegean Sea. (Image: TikTok/@maraislabonita)
This Skoda Karoq goes swimming into the Mediterranean Sea, bathers form a human chain to save it
11 Jun 2023
Skoda Karoq SUV makes global debut with updated design.
Karoq 2021, Skoda's best-selling SUV, makes global debut with updated design
30 Nov 2021
Skoda Karoq SUV to break cover next week, teased ahead of November 30 debut.
Skoda Karoq SUV to break cover on November 30: What to expect
27 Nov 2021
Design sketches of the facelift Skoda Karoq SUV were recently released by the carmaker.
Skoda has ‘no current plans’ to launch Karoq facelift in India
25 Nov 2021
Facelift Skoda Karoq gets a more dynamic look thanks to Full LED Matrix headlight technology.
India-bound 2022 Skoda Karoq facelift teased, reveals design changes
22 Nov 2021
View all
 

Skoda karoq Variants & Price List

Skoda karoq price starts at ₹ 24.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 24.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Skoda karoq comes in 1 variants. Skoda karoq top variant price is ₹ 24.99 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Karoq 1.5 TSI
24.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Skoda Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Skoda Cars

Trending Skoda Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Skoda Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

93 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra e20 NXT

Mahindra e20 NXT

6 - 8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Safari 2023

Tata Safari 2023

16 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Rumion

Toyota Rumion

8.8 - 10.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details