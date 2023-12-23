Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsMercedes-BenzGLSOn Road Price in New Delhi

Mercedes-Benz GLS On Road Price in New Delhi

4 out of 5
1/2
2/2
4 out of 5
1.05 - 1.09 Cr*
*On-Road Price
New Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

GLS Price in New Delhi

Mercedes-Benz GLS on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 1.25 Crore. The on road price for Mercedes-Benz GLS top variant goes up to Rs. 1.28 Crore in New Delhi. Mercedes-Benz GLS comes with a choice of engine

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4MATIC₹ 1.25 Crore
Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d 4MATIC₹ 1.28 Crore
...Read More

Mercedes-Benz GLS Variant Wise Price List in New Delhi

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
450 4MATIC
₹1.25 Crore*On-Road Price
2999 cc
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,08,90,000
RTO
11,43,000
Insurance
4,51,397
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in New Delhi)
1,24,84,897
EMI@2,68,349/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
400d 4MATIC
₹1.28 Crore*On-Road Price
2925 cc
Automatic
View breakup

Mercedes-Benz GLS Alternatives

BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Check Latest Offers
X5 Price in New Delhi
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

79.99 - 88.33 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Q7 Price in New Delhi
UPCOMING
BMW X8

BMW X8

1 - 1.2 Cr
Check X8 details
View similar Cars
Land Rover Discovery

Land Rover Discovery

88.06 Lakhs - 1.2 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Discovery Price in New Delhi
Audi Q8

Audi Q8

98.98 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Q8 Price in New Delhi
Mercedes-Benz GLE

Mercedes-Benz GLE

96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
Check Latest Offers
GLE Price in New Delhi

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz GLS News

The Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift arrives with cosmetic upgrades including a revised grille and bumper, new 20-inch alloy wheels and more
Mercedes-Benz India to kick off 2024 with the GLS facelift launch on January 8
23 Dec 2023
Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has bought a brand new Mercedes Maybach GLS SUV on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi.
On Ganesh Chaturthi eve, Taapsee Pannu adds Mercedes Maybach GLS SUV, worth nearly 3 crore, to her garage
18 Sept 2023
The Mercedes-Maybach Night Series gets visual upgrades in the form of new colour schemes for the exterior and interior
Mercedes-Benz unveils the dark Night Series for the Maybach S-Class, GLS & EQS
25 May 2023
Mercedes-Benz has launched the updated GLS lineup, including the Maybach GLS600 and AMG GLS63.
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS debuts with refreshed body and cabin
4 Apr 2023
Mercedes GLS facelift
Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift teased ahead of debut on April 4
2 Apr 2023
View all
 Mercedes-Benz GLS News

Mercedes-Benz GLS Videos

Mercedes Benz will launch the EQB electric SUV (left) and the GLB three-row SUV (right) in India on December 2.
Mercedes EQB and GLB: First Drive Review
30 Nov 2022
Mercedes EQB (right) is the fourth electric model from the German auto giant in India. It is also India's first seven-seater luxury electric SUV based on its ICE version GLB (left),
Mercedes EQB and GLB SUVs to launch soon: Quick walkaround on what to expect
25 Nov 2022
Mercedes-Benz has launched the ultra-luxury Maybach GLS 600 SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.34 crore.
Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 SUV launched in India: First look
8 Jun 2021
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
View all
 

Top Luxury Cars

  • Land Rover Defender

    • Land Rover Defender

    ₹93.55 Lakhs - 2.3 Cr
  • Land Rover Range Rover

    • Land Rover Range Rover

    ₹2.39 - 4.17 Cr
  • Toyota Vellfire

    • Toyota Vellfire

    ₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr
  • BMW X7

    • BMW X7

    ₹1.22 - 1.25 Cr
  • Audi Q5

    • Audi Q5

    ₹59.22 - 64.09 Lakhs
  • Lamborghini Urus S
    • View allPopular Luxury Cars

    Mercedes-Benz GLS FAQs

    The Mercedes-Benz Gls 450 4MATIC is priced on the road at Rs 1,24,84,897 in New Delhi.
    In New Delhi, the RTO charges for the Mercedes-Benz Gls 450 4MATIC will be Rs 11,43,000.
    In New Delhi, the insurance charges for the Mercedes-Benz Gls 450 4MATIC will be Rs 4,51,397.
    The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Mercedes-Benz Gls in New Delhi: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,08,90,000, RTO - Rs. 11,43,000, Insurance - Rs. 4,51,397, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Mercedes-Benz Gls in ##cityName## is Rs. 1,24,84,897.
    Top model of Mercedes-Benz Gls is Mercedes-Benz 400d 4MATIC and the on road price in New Delhi is Rs. 1,27,57,147.
    The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Gls in New Delhi starts at Rs. 1,24,84,897 and goes upto Rs. 1,27,57,147. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.
    EMI for base variant of Mercedes-Benz Gls in New Delhi will be Rs. 2,53,149. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.

    Latest Cars in India 2024

    Lamborghini Revuelto

    Lamborghini Revuelto

    8.89 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    98 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    96.2 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    Toyota bZ4X

    Toyota bZ4X

    70 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hyundai Staria

    Hyundai Staria

    20 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mercedes-Benz GLS 2024

    Mercedes-Benz GLS 2024

    1.35 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details