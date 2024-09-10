HT Auto

Mercedes-Benz GLS On Road Price in Goa

Mercedes-Benz GLS Front Left Side
1/13
Mercedes-Benz GLS Front View
2/13
Mercedes-Benz GLS Rear Left View
3/13
Mercedes-Benz GLS Taillight
4/13
Mercedes-Benz GLS Rear View
5/13
Mercedes-Benz GLS Dashboard
6/13
1.55 - 1.61 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Goa
GLS Price in Goa

Mercedes-Benz GLS on road price in Goa starts from Rs. 1.55 Crore. The on road price for Mercedes-Benz GLS top variant goes up to Rs. 1.61 Crore in Goa. Mercedes-Benz GLS comes with a choice of 2999 cc Petrol and

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4matic₹ 1.55 Crore
Mercedes-Benz GLS 450d 4matic₹ 1.61 Crore
...Read More

Mercedes-Benz GLS Variant Wise Price List in Goa

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
450 4matic
₹1.55 Crore*On-Road Price
2999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,32,00,000
RTO
17,66,000
Insurance
5,26,123
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Panaji
(Price not available in Goa)
1,54,92,623
EMI@3,32,997/mo
450d 4matic
₹1.61 Crore*On-Road Price
2989 cc
Diesel
Automatic
View breakup

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Mercedes-Benz GLS News

Jaideep Ahlawat has brought home the Mercedes-Benz GLS 450, one of the most popular luxobarges in the segment
Actor Jaideep Ahlawat brings home the Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV worth 1.32 crore
10 Sept 2024
The Audi Q8 facelift (pictured above) and the Mercedes-Benz GLS (below) are two of the few ICE-powered luxury SUVs within a market that is increasingly leaning towards electric vehicles.
Audi Q8 vs Mercedes-Benz GLS: Which one should you buy?
28 Aug 2024
Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO, and Lance Bennett, VP Sales and Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India with S 63 E Performance Edition 1 and Maybach GLS 600
Mercedes-Benz S 63 E Performance & Maybach GLS 600 launched in India
22 May 2024
Mercedes Benz is all set to drive in two more flagship luxury cars in India on May 22. It will launch the Maybach GLS 600 SUV along with the AMG S63 E Performance sedan on the same day.
Mercedes Benz to launch AMG S63, Maybach GLS 600 this week. What to expect?
20 May 2024
Singer Vishal Mishra is the latest celebrity to bring home the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600
Singer Vishal Mishra brings home the Mercedes-Maybach GLS worth 2.96 crore
12 Apr 2024
Mercedes-Benz Videos

Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
Mercedes EQS SUV will be offered in two trims.
Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV unveiled: First Look
19 Apr 2022
<p>Merc will take the fight to Audi's A3 with its CLA sedan. We test the substance behind the style.</p>
2015 Mercedes Benz CLA class review
23 Jan 2015
Mercedes-Benz GLS FAQs

The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz GLS 450d 4matic in Goa is Rs. 1.61 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz GLS 450d 4matic in Goa amount to Rs. 18.31 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz GLS in Goa is Rs. 3.14 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz GLS 450d 4matic in Goa are Rs. 5.45 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz GLS 450d 4matic in Goa includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 1.37 Crore, RTO charges - Rs. 18.31 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 5.45 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 1.61 Crore.

