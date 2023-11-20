Huracan Evo Spyder is a 2 seater Convertible which has 2 variants. The price of Huracan Evo Spyder AWD (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 4.68 Crore. The fuel capacity Huracan Evo Spyder is a 2 seater Convertible which has 2 variants. The price of Huracan Evo Spyder AWD (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 4.68 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of AWD is 83 litres & Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Instantaneous Consumption, Cruise Control, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like: Engine Type: V10 90° IDS, 40 valves Max Torque: 600 Nm @ 6500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 83 BootSpace: 150 ...Read MoreRead Less