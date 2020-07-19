|Engine
|5204 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Huracan Evo Spyder AWD, equipped with a V10 90° IDS, 40 valves and Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹4.68 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Huracan Evo Spyder offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Huracan Evo Spyder AWD is available in 8 colour options: Giallo Tenerife, Nero Granatus, Bianco Icarus, Blue Glavco, Viola Aletheia, Verde Selvans, Blu Sideris, Blu Galvco.
The Huracan Evo Spyder AWD is powered by a 5204 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 602 bhp @ 8000 rpm and 600 Nm @ 6500 rpm of torque.
In the Huracan Evo Spyder's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 priced ₹4.2 Cr or the Lotus Emira priced ₹3.22 Cr.
The Huracan Evo Spyder AWD has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Instantaneous Consumption, Voice Command, Cruise Control, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Gear Indicator, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption and Door Ajar Warning.