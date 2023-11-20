Saved Articles

Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder AWD

1/1
4.68 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder Key Specs
Engine5204 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
Huracan Evo Spyder AWD Latest Updates

Huracan Evo Spyder is a 2 seater Convertible which has 2 variants. The price of Huracan Evo Spyder AWD (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 4.68 Crore. The fuel capacity

  • Engine Type: V10 90° IDS, 40 valves
  • Max Torque: 600 Nm @ 6500 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 83
  • BootSpace: 150
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder AWD Price

    AWD
    ₹4.68 Crore*On-Road Price
    5204 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    4,10,00,000
    RTO
    41,54,000
    Insurance
    16,12,511
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    4,67,67,011
    EMI@10,05,205/mo
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder AWD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    V10 90° IDS, 40 valves
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    600 Nm @ 6500 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    602 bhp @ 8000 rpm
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    No
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    5204 cc, 10 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Four Wheel Steering
    Yes
    Spare Wheel
    Alloy
    Front Tyres
    245 / 30 R20
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Hydraulic)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Magneto-rheological
    Front Suspension
    Magneto-rheological
    Rear Tyres
    305 / 30 R20
    Length
    4520
    Wheelbase
    2620
    Kerb Weight
    1542
    Height
    1180
    Width
    2236
    Bootspace
    150
    No of Seating Rows
    1
    Seating Capacity
    2
    Doors
    2
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    83
    Steering Adjustment
    Electric Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    No
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    No
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Trip Meter
    Multi-Function Display
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    No
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Power Windows
    Front Only
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Painted
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal
    Rear Defogger
    No
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Torque-On-Demand
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee)
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    No
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
    Interior Colours
    Customisable
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    No
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Head-rests
    Front
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder AWD EMI
    EMI9,04,685 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    4,20,90,309
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    4,20,90,309
    Interest Amount
    1,21,90,786
    Payable Amount
    5,42,81,095

    Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder other Variants

    RWD
    ₹4.04 Crore*On-Road Price
    5204 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    3,54,00,000
    RTO
    35,94,000
    Insurance
    13,96,562
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    4,03,91,062
    EMI@8,68,161/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

