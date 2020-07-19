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Huracan Evo SpyderPriceMileageSpecifications
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Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder AWD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
4.68 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder Key Specs
Engine5204 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Huracan Evo Spyder specs and features

Huracan Evo Spyder AWD

Huracan Evo Spyder AWD Prices

The Huracan Evo Spyder AWD, equipped with a V10 90° IDS, 40 valves and Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹4.68 Crore (ex-showroom).

Huracan Evo Spyder AWD Mileage

All variants of the Huracan Evo Spyder offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Huracan Evo Spyder AWD Colours

The Huracan Evo Spyder AWD is available in 8 colour options: Giallo Tenerife, Nero Granatus, Bianco Icarus, Blue Glavco, Viola Aletheia, Verde Selvans, Blu Sideris, Blu Galvco.

Huracan Evo Spyder AWD Engine and Transmission

The Huracan Evo Spyder AWD is powered by a 5204 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 602 bhp @ 8000 rpm and 600 Nm @ 6500 rpm of torque.

Huracan Evo Spyder AWD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Huracan Evo Spyder's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 priced ₹4.2 Cr or the Lotus Emira priced ₹3.22 Cr.

Huracan Evo Spyder AWD Specs & Features

The Huracan Evo Spyder AWD has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Instantaneous Consumption, Voice Command, Cruise Control, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Gear Indicator, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption and Door Ajar Warning.

Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder AWD Price

Huracan Evo Spyder AWD

₹4.68 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,10,00,000
RTO
41,54,000
Insurance
16,12,511
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,67,67,011
EMI@10,05,205/mo
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Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder AWD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
V10 90° IDS, 40 valves
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
602 bhp @ 8000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
5204 cc, 10 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Four Wheel Steering
Yes
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
245 / 30 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Magneto-rheological
Front Suspension
Magneto-rheological
Rear Tyres
305 / 30 R20

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4520
Wheelbase
2620
Kerb Weight
1542
Height
1180
Width
2236

Capacity

Bootspace
150
No of Seating Rows
1
Seating Capacity
2
Doors
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
83

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
All
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch - Up
All

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cup Holders
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Customisable
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Head-rests
Front
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder AWD EMI
EMI9,04,685 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
4,20,90,309
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
4,20,90,309
Interest Amount
1,21,90,786
Payable Amount
5,42,81,095

Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder other Variants

Huracan Evo Spyder RWD

₹4.04 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,54,00,000
RTO
35,94,000
Insurance
13,96,562
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,03,91,062
EMI@8,68,161/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder Alternatives

Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

4.2 Cr
Huracan Evo SpydervsMaybach SL 680
Lotus Emira

Lotus Emira

3.22 Cr
Huracan Evo SpydervsEmira

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