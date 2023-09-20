What is the on-road price of Jaguar I-Pace in Surat? In Surat, the on-road price of the Jaguar I-Pace S is Rs 1,21,75,486.

What will be the RTO charges for Jaguar I-Pace in Surat? The RTO Charges for the Jaguar I-Pace S in Surat is Rs 11,59,937.

What will be the Insurance charges for Jaguar I-Pace in Surat? The insurance Charges for the Jaguar I-Pace S in Surat is Rs 4,24,049.

What is the detailed breakup of Jaguar I-Pace in Surat? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Jaguar I-Pace in Surat is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,05,91,000, RTO - Rs. 11,59,937, Insurance - Rs. 4,24,049, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Jaguar I-Pace in ##cityName## as Rs. 1,21,75,486 .

What is the on-road price of Jaguar I-Pace Top Model? The top model of the Jaguar I-Pace is the Jaguar HSE, which costs Rs. 1,29,04,257 on the road in Surat.

What is the on road price of Jaguar I-Pace? Jaguar I-Pace's on-road price in Surat starts at Rs. 1,21,75,486 and rises to Rs. 1,29,04,257. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.