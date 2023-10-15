HT Auto
TVS Raider On Road Price in Modi Nagar

86,803 - 1.5 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Raider on Road Price in Modi Nagar

TVS Raider on road price in Modi Nagar starts from Rs. 1.01 Lakhs. The on road price for TVS Raider top variant goes up to Rs. 1.12 Lakhs in Modi Nagar.

VariantsOn-Road Price
TVS Raider Drum₹ 1.01 Lakhs
TVS Raider Drum₹ 1.06 Lakhs
TVS Raider Single Seat₹ 1.12 Lakhs
TVS Raider Variant Wise Price List

Drum
₹1.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
124.8 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
85,165
RTO
9,617
Insurance
6,228
On-Road Price in Ghaziabad
(Price not available in Modi Nagar)
1,01,010
EMI@2,171/mo
Drum
₹1.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
124.8 cc
Single Seat
₹1.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
124.8 cc
