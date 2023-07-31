TVS iQube Electric on road price in Silvassa Dadra Nagar Haveli starts from Rs. 1.01 Lakhs. Visit your nearest TVS iQube Electric on road price in Silvassa Dadra Nagar Haveli starts from Rs. 1.01 Lakhs. Visit your nearest TVS iQube Electric dealers and showrooms in Silvassa Dadra Nagar Haveli for best offers. TVS iQube Electric on road price breakup in Silvassa Dadra Nagar Haveli includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price TVS iQube Electric STD ₹ 1.01 Lakhs