TVS iQube Electric on road price in Cortalim starts from Rs. 1.11 Lakhs. Visit your nearest TVS iQube Electric on road price in Cortalim starts from Rs. 1.11 Lakhs. Visit your nearest TVS iQube Electric dealers and showrooms in Cortalim for best offers. TVS iQube Electric on road price breakup in Cortalim includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price TVS iQube Electric STD ₹ 1.11 Lakhs